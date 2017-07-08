A social survey by the Ipsos polling agency has revealed a marked lack of trust in the young generation by people aged over 30. The survey among over-30 respondents revealed that 79 percent of them consider young people to be self-centered individuals who would prefer to spend all their time playing computer games and chatting on social networks and who only engage in charity if it is to their benefit. Only a third of under-30 respondents confirmed this. 49 percent said they did not have the time to engage in charity, while 30 percent of young people said they lacked money to be able to help. 13 percent of young people said they engaged in some kind of charity regularly, 17 percent try to help occasionally.