Labour and Social Affairs minister confirms pensions rise

Pensions next year are set to go up by an average of 475 crowns per month next year, the Minister for Labour and Social Affairs Michaela Marksová announced on Monday.
The planned increase is the highest since 2008.
According to the Czech social security administration, the average monthly pension at the end of June amounted to 11,807 crowns. Prior to the current government, the average stood at 10,970 crowns.
