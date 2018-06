The Labe River, a busy waterway which connects the cities of Melnik, Nymburk and Kolin with Berlin and the Baltic Sea has had to be closed to traffic at Nymburk.

The Czech Water Management Office closed a stretch of the waterway to traffic after an inspection revealed that a footbridge over the river was in a critical state of disrepair and could collapse onto traffic passing under it.

It is not yet clear when the footbridge will be pulled down. There is no alternative waterway.