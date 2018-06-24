Kvitová wins in Birmingham for fifth title of season

Petra Kvitová has won her fifth tennis title of the season. The Czech player came from behind to defeat Magdaléna Rybáriková of Slovakia 4-6 6-1 6-2 on Sunday to lift the title at the Birmingham Classic in the UK. Kvitová did not drop a set on her route to the final in Birmingham, where she also took last year’s trophy.

The two-time Wimbledon winner suffered a terrible hand injury when she was stabbed in late 2016 but has made an impressive recovery and is now ranked eighth in the world.