Kvitová wins in Birmingham for fifth title of season

Ian Willoughby
24-06-2018
Petra Kvitová has won her fifth tennis title of the season. The Czech player came from behind to defeat Magdaléna Rybáriková of Slovakia 4-6 6-1 6-2 on Sunday to lift the title at the Birmingham Classic in the UK. Kvitová did not drop a set on her route to the final in Birmingham, where she also took last year’s trophy.

The two-time Wimbledon winner suffered a terrible hand injury when she was stabbed in late 2016 but has made an impressive recovery and is now ranked eighth in the world.

 
 
 
 
