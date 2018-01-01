Kvitova pulls out of Brisbane International

The two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova pulled out of the Brisbane International with a viral illness on Monday. The former 2nd, now 29-seed,who won the tournament in 2011, was due to take the court in her first round match against Estonian Anett Kontaveit. She was replaced in the draw by Heather Watson. Kvitova is hoping to be fully recoverd for the tournament in Sydney next week.