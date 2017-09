Petra Kvitová has been knocked out in the quarter-finals of the US Open in New York. The Czech lost 3-6 6-3 6-7 to Venus Williams of the United States in two hours and 28 minutes on the Arthur Ashe court at Flushing Meadow on Tuesday.

Reaching the last eight in the final Grand Slam of the season was an impressive achievement for Kvitová, who was playing only her eighth tournament since requiring major surgery on her left hand after an attack at her home last December.