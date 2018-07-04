Kvitová knocked out of Wimbledon’s first round

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová has been knocked out of the first round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon, after losing to Aliksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 4:6, 6:4 and 0:6.
Five Czechs have advanced to the second round, including seventh seeded Karolína Plíšková, who will face Viktoria Azarenka of Belarus in her next match on Wednesday.
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Czech ice hockey fans cry foul over new national team jersey design, players slowly warm to it
Czechs increasingly satisfied with life but also less tolerant towards minorities
David Short and Czechoslovakia: love begins with the verb
Czech prime minister says EU migration agreement “huge success” for Visegrad Group