Kvitová knocked out of Wimbledon’s first round

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová has been knocked out of the first round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon, after losing to Aliksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 4:6, 6:4 and 0:6.

Five Czechs have advanced to the second round, including seventh seeded Karolína Plíšková, who will face Viktoria Azarenka of Belarus in her next match on Wednesday.