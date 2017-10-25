Kubera of Civic Democrats drops idea of running for president

The deputy chairman of the Senate, Jaroslav Kubera, says he will not stand for the post of president. The veteran Civic Democrat politician had gathered the signatures needed to run in the upper house. His party leader, Petr Fiala, said on Wednesday that Mr. Kubera’s family had been opposed to his candidature.

Speaking to the E15.cz news site, Mr. Kubera said that Miloš Zeman would win January’s vote. However, he said doubted whether the incumbent would see out a full five-year second term.