Krnáčová not to stand for re-election as Prague mayor

The mayor of Prague, Adriana Krnáčová of ANO, will not stand again in elections in the autumn, Mladá fronta Dnes reported on Wednesday. The newspaper said Ms. Krnáčová was planning to quit politics entirely.

The Slovak-born mayor said she was tired and wished to devote herself more to her family. She has informed ANO chief Andrej Babiš of her decision.

The party leader was among those who has criticised Ms. Krnáčová for her handling of a major roadwork project that has slowed traffic in Prague.