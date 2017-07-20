Radovan Krejčíř was moved to South Africa’s most secure prison last month after the authorities uncovered an escape plot by the Czech mafia boss, the South African news website Times Live reported on Thursday. Krejčír is serving a 35-year jail term for attempted murder, kidnap and drug running. Last week he lodged a complaint against what he called inhuman conditions at the eBongweni C-Max prison. However, prison service officials said he had been transferred there after a security breach. Krejčír is reported to have planned prison escapes several times in the past. He fled investigation in the Czech Republic in 2005 and later became one of South Africa’s most notorious criminals.