Krejčiková loses in Bastad doubles final

Chris Johnstone
30-07-2017
In tennis, Czech player Barbora Krejčiková lost in the doubles final of the Bastad open with partner Maria Irigoyen. Opponents Quirine Lemoine and Arantxe Rus won 3:6, 6:3, 10:8. Twenty-one year old Krejčiková was looking for her second WTA doubles triumph.

 
 
 
 
 
