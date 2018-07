The Czech pair Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková have won the women's doubles final at Wimbledon, defeating Czech-US duo Květa Peschkeová and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 4-6 and 6-0.

They are only the second ever Czech female doubles pairing to take a trophy at Roland Garros, following Jana Novotná and Helena Suková who won in 1989 and 1990.

Krejčíková and Siniaková, who are both 22, have also won the women’s doubles title at this year’s French Open in Paris.