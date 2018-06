Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková won the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament on Sunday, defeating Japan's Eri Hoizumi and Makoto Ninomiya in two sets 6-3, 6-3. Krejčíková and Siniaková, who are both 22, were playing in their fifth major tournament together. It is the third Czech victory in the womens doubles at Rolland Garros.