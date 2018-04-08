Koukalová rules out returning to biathlon before 2020

The Czech biathlon star Gabriela Koukalová says that injury will rule her out again next season. The 2017 biathlon sprint world champion and Czech sportsperson of the year missed the Winter Olympics in February due to problems with her calves and says she cannot at present imagine returning to competition.

Koukalová, who last competed in March last year, told the Sport.cz website that she didn’t want to rule out ever returning, saying she might miss it in a year or two.