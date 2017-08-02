Komerční Banka sees H1 net profit climb by 15 percent

Chris Johnstone
02-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

One of the Czech Republic’s biggest four banks, Komerční Banka, announced a 15 percent rise in net profit to 7.7 billion crowns for the first half of the year on Wednesday compared with the same period in 2017. Loans over the period rose by 5.1 percent to 600 billion crowns. The bank is just over 60 percent owned by France’s Société Generale.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 