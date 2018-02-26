Knight and Dame of Czech Culture awards handed out

Writer Jáchym Topol, auxiliary Prague Bishop Vaclav Maly as well as playwright Helena Albertová and writer and historian Zora Dvořáková were awarded the titles Knight and Dame of Czech Culture by Culture Minister Ilja Smíd on Sunday.

The awards to personalities who were persecuted and prevented from working in their profession for openly opposing the communist regime were presented within the Mene Tekel international festival against totalitarianism and in support of national memory.

Actress Jiřina Štěpničková, who spent almost ten years in a Communist prison after a failed attempt to cross the border for the West in the 1950s, was decorated in memoriam.