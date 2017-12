Nervous Trees by artist Krištof Kintera was the best-attended exhibition of the year in the Czech Republic. Almost 162,000 visitors saw the show, which was free of charge and took place at Prague’s Galerie Rudolfinum.

Originally due to end in late November, Nervous Trees was extended by a month because of its popularity. On the colourful exhibition’s final day on Wednesday it drew over 5,000 people, the gallery’s chief, Petr Nedoma, told the Czech News Agency.