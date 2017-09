A major new exhibition of the work of Czech sculptor Krištof Kintera will be opened at Prague’s Gallerie Rudolfinum on Wednesday evening. Entitled Nervous Trees, the show includes around 20 sculptures, installations and interactive objects.

The exhibition is the 100th to be held at the Rudolfinum since the gallery was opened in 1994. It will be open to the public from Thursday and runs until November 26. Admission is free.