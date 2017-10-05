Kellner remains richest Czech

The owner of the investment group PPF Petr Kellner remains the richest Czech according to Forbes magazine. The market value of his assets is estimated at 310 billion crowns.

Second ranking goes to ANO leader and former finance minister Andrej Babis whose property is estimated at 88 billion. Real estate magnate Radovan Vitek placed third with assets worth 57 billion crowns.

There are 11 newcomers among the country’s 70 richest Czechs and their overall wealth crossed the trillion crown mark for the first time this year.