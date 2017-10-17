Karolína Plíšková names new tennis coach

Czech women’s number one tennis player Karolína Plíšková has named a new coach, Tomáš Krupa, who had earlier been the coach of her Czech colleague Barbora Strýcová. Strýcová announced the news after her triumph at the WTA event in Linz on Sunday, adding that she was disappointed by Krupa’s decision.

The former World No. 1, Plíšková unexpectedly split with her coach David Kotyza after losing her top WTA singles ranking to Garbine Muguruza in September. Under Kotyza, she won three titles in Brisbane, Doha and Eastbourne and reached the French open semi-finals and quarterfinals of the US Open.