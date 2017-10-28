Karolína Plíšková loses WTA Final semi-final

In tennis, Czech women’s number one Karolína Plíšková has failed to make it into the final of the end of season WTA Finals.

She lost in straight sets to Carolina Wozniacki 6:7, 3:6 in the semi-final.

The loss means Plíšková cannot regain the number one spot in the WTA rankings she held earlier this year. Plíšková could have ended the year in top spot if she triumphed in the Singapore tournament.

The result means Romanian Simona Halep will gain the top spot.