Karolína Plíšková loses first match in WTA Finals

In tennis, Czech player Karolína Plíšková has suffered her first defeat in the end of season WTA Finals tournament being staged in Singapore. The top Czech women’s singles player was defeated by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 3:6, 1:6. After winning her first two matches in the opening group, Plíšková had already secured her place in the next round.
Political scientist: It is difficult to imagine a prime minister who faces criminal charges
2017 elections spell shake-up for Czech politics
SCS Software’s CEO Pavel Šebor on the success of flagship title Euro Truck Simulator and what it’s like to drive 18 wheels of steel
Andrej Babiš: the divisive central figure in Czech politics
How should socialist architecture be treated now?