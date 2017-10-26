Karolína Plíšková loses first match in WTA Finals

Chris Johnstone
26-10-2017
In tennis, Czech player Karolína Plíšková has suffered her first defeat in the end of season WTA Finals tournament being staged in Singapore. The top Czech women’s singles player was defeated by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 3:6, 1:6. After winning her first two matches in the opening group, Plíšková had already secured her place in the next round.

 
 
 
 
 
 
