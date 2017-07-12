Karolína Plíšková has become the first singles tennis player from the independent Czech Republic to become world number one. Plíšková moved to the top of the rankings after Romania’s Simona Halep was defeated in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old Plíšková, who comes from Louny in north Bohemia, had been knocked out of the competition in the second round. She said she regarded being world number one as a big responsibility and would do her best not to disappoint in the role.