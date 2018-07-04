Karolína Plíšková advances to third round of Wimbledon after beating Victoria Azarenka

Brian Kenety
04-07-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Karolína Plíšková, seeded No. 7 in women’s tennis, has reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

On Wednesday afternoon, she dismissed rival Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in straight sets on Centre Court, by scores of 6:3, 6:3. Both women are former World No.1s.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 