Karolina Plíšková advances to second round at Wimbledon

Karolina Plíšková advanced to the second round at Wimbledon after beating Britain’s Harriet Darth 7:6, 2:6, 6:1. The Czech eight seed has often struggled at Wimbledon, losing in the second round for the past five years.
Her sister Kristyna Plíšková dropped out after losing to Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru 4:6, 6:1, 2:6.
