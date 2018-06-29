Karlovy Vary International Film Festival opens Friday night

The 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will open with a gala ceremony in the West Bohemian spa town on Friday evening. Over the next nine days the festival will screen close to 200 movies.

The biggest name at the opening ceremony will be the Hollywood actor Tim Robbins who is going to receive Karlovy Vary’s Crystal Globe for outstanding contribution to world cinema.

The festival is also going to welcome Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson, director Barry Levinson and director Taika Waititi and producer Carthew Neal, who are currently shooting their latest film, Jojo Rabbit, in the Czech Republic.