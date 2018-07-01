Karlovy Vary Film Festival to screen Parting Glass and Cradle will Rock

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will welcome the American director and producer Richard Linklater on Sunday, as part of a tribute dedicated to the Austin Film Society, a non-profit initiative supporting local filmmaking that Linklater founded in 1985.

Actress Anna Paquin and director Stephen Moyer will attend the screening of their film Parting Glass and Tim Robbins will introduce his 1999 historical drama Cradle Will Rock.