Karel Gott receives Germany's Golden Hen award

Czech singer Karel Gott received the Golden Hen (Goldene Henne) award for lifetime achievement in Leipzig on Friday night. The singer, who is 78, has a huge fan base in Germany, where he is known as ‘the Golden Voice of Prague,’ and has been regularly appearing on German TV shows. Goldene Henne is Germany’s biggest audience award and has been presented since 1995. Gott is the second Czech to receive the prize. In 2009 it was awarded to the late Czech president Václav Havel in recognition of his life-time political work.