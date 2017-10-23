Kalousek tells Právo it would be absurd for him to travel to Průhonice to meet with Babiš

The head of TOP 09 Miroslav Kalousek has told the daily Právo that the ANO party, which won the election in the Czech Republic at the weekend, has four potential partners in the lower house which he said ANO could use to push through its policies, in his view the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, the Communists, Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats.

Kalousek said he had received a message from ANO leader Babiš about a potential meeting but said it would be absurd for him to travel to Průhonice, outside Prague, where Babiš, the likely next prime minister, is meeting with leaders of all the parties in the lower house.

Kalousek and Babiš have been long-time political foes who have done little to hide their personal animosity.

TOP 09 was part of the government after elections in 2010, but has seen a continuing loss of voters since. At the weekend, TOP 09 finished with only seven seats, barely over the five percent threshold.

Mr Kalousek is to announce his future plans as leader on Tuesday. TOP 09 is holding its party convention next month.