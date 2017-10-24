Kalousek not to seek reelection as TOP 09 leader

The head of the TOP 09 party Miroslav Kalousek has announced that he will not run for reelection at the party’s national conference in November.

The announcement comes in the wake of the party’s poor showing in the weekend general elections. TOP 09 won just 5.3 percent of the vote, only barely crossing the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in the lower house. It will retain only 7 seats in the lower house, losing 19 seats.

Kalousek co-founded the party in 2009 and served as deputy chair under party leader Karel Schwarzenberg. He took over in 2015 when Schwarzenberg left the top post.