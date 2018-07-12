Kalousek demands apology from Babiš over drunkenness accusation

The head of the TOP 09 deputies group, Miroslav Kalousek, has called on ANO chief Andrej Babiš to apologise for accusing him of drunkenness. During a break from Wednesday evening’s session of the lower house Prime Minister Babiš said that Mr. Kalousek was plastered and also a thief.

The TOP 09 politician said he hoped the ANO leader would apologise, in which case he would cease considering legal action over the statements.

Mr. Kalousek had accused Mr. Babiš of not being manly for withdrawing to the lower house when his intention of speaking to demonstrators outside Parliament was thwarted by missiles being thrown from the crowd.