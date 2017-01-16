News Justice ministry under fire for poor accounting

16-01-2017 11:03 | Chris Johnstone

The Ministry of Justice has come under fire from the country’s main financial watchdog, the Supreme Audit Office. Looking over the accounts of the ministry for 2015, the office said they did not represent a clear or reliable picture of its housekeeping with around 2.5 billion crowns worth of faults. It added that the capital accounted for, inflows, outflows, and dealings with third parties was often flawed from an accounting viewpoint. It in particular highlighted the fact that the ministry had written off 130 million crowns from the value of its main Prague headquarters over six years under a bizarre auditing concept.

Czech scientists track tapeworm in Alaska salmon 16-01-2017 11:05 | Chris Johnstone Czech scientists have discovered that a tapeworm found in Alaskan salmon can infect humans. The tapeworm had previously only been found in fish on the Asian Pacific coast. The discovery was made by a team from the Biological Centre of the Academy of Sciences based in České Budějovice led by Roman Kuchta. Infection can take place from eating under cooked or uncooked fish, such as in Sushi.

Nigerian arms dealer bought luxury Prague flat: report 16-01-2017 11:04 | Chris Johnstone A Nigerian arms dealer being investigated for suspected corruption over arms deliveries for the fight against the terrorist group Boko Haram has bought a 50 million crown luxury penthouse apartment in Prague, according to the news server Seznam. It said that 43-year old Hima Aboubakar bought the flat at Prague Libenský Ostrov last year. His company, SEI, is being investigated over an alleged US 930 million dollar scam surrounding arms deliveries to the Nigeria army which according to some reports never took place.

Czechs marking Palach anniversary 16-01-2017 09:55 | Daniela Lazarová Czechs are marking the 48th anniversary of the self-immolation of student Jan Palach in protest against the nation’s growing apathy to the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. Palach set himself ablaze at the top end of Wenceslas Square, suffering burns to 95 percent of his body, on January 16, 1969. He died three days later. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka was among the first to pay homage to his memory at the site on Monday telling journalists Palach’s courageous act was an important part of the country’s history and should never be forgotten. A number of events have been planned in the course of the day, including the start of a chain hunger strike by students, mirroring the course of events between Palach’s self-immolation and his tragic death in 1969.

Justice minister to challenge cancelling verdict in Rath case 16-01-2017 09:38 | Daniela Lazarová Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan has said he will file a complaint with the Supreme Court against the cancellation of a verdict in the corruption case of former Social Democrat governor of Central Bohemia David Rath. The Prague High Court cancelled the verdict on the grounds that it was based on the unlawful use of wiretappings. It returned the case to the Regional Court which will not be able to use the wiretapping recordings as evidence in new proceedings. The Regional Court sentenced Rath to 8.5 years in prison and the forfeiture of some 20 million crowns for corruption in July 2015.

Military terminates contract on bulletproof vests for army 15-01-2017 17:42 | Daniela Lazarová Defense Minister Martin Stropnický has confirmed that the military terminated a contract with the Czech firm Česka zbrojovka on the delivery of 2,300 bulletproof vests for the army on the grounds that the vests do not afford the required standard of protection. The company making the vests reportedly used other connecting materials than required resulting in lower quality protection which fails to meet the conditions set down in the tender for the respective contract. The producer claims that the vests afford reliable protection and is taking the matter to court. The military is to buy the vests from a US firm at a higher price.

Justice minister slams idea civilians should shoot terrorists 15-01-2017 17:41 | Daniela Lazarová Justice Minister Robert Pelikan has slammed a proposal for Czechs with legally held firearms to be able to use their weapons against terrorists. In a debate on Czech public television Minister Pelikan said he hoped the government would not support the idea which was like something from the Wild West. He was referring to a proposal by Interior Minister Milan Chovanec for a constitutional amendment which would enable Czechs with a firearms license to use their weapon against perpetrators of terrorist attacks such as those in Berlin or Istanbul. The proposal, which would have to be approved by Parliament, has evoked many negative reactions tions. Presently over 300,000 Czechs have a firearms license and there are over 800,000 registered weapons in the country.

March for Aleppo reaches Prague 15-01-2017 15:30 | Daniela Lazarová The civil march for Aleppo which is to draw attention to the plight of the war-ravaged Syrian city reached Prague on Sunday. The several dozen activists who set out from Berlin after Christmas expanded to around 200 people in the Czech capital. The march passed by the Syrian and Russian embassies in Prague sporting banners reading “Stop Putin in Syria” and “Assad is the biggest terrorist”. The march will continue through Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Greek, Turkey and hopes to end in Aleppo. It was organized by Anna Alboth, a Polish journalist based in Berlin, as a protest against international inactivity in ending the violence in Syria. Alboth has been actively helping refugees arriving in Germany since 2015.

Snow continues to complicate traffic around the country 15-01-2017 13:34 | Daniela Lazarová Heavy snow continued to complicate traffic around the country on Sunday. Several roads in the Krusné Hory Mountains in the north-west of the country are impassable and the highly-frequented crossing to Poland via Harrachov remains closed to trucks. A snow drift warning is in place for higher altitudes around the country. Drivers setting out on longer journeys have been advised to make sure they have enough petrol, hot tea and blankets. More heavy snow is expected in the coming hours and the start of the week is expected to bring another bout of Arctic weather.