Justice Minister Pelikán to quit politics

The acting minister of justice, Robert Pelikán of ANO, will not be in the next government and is set to quit politics. Mr. Pelikán made the announcement in an interview for the news site aktuálně.cz. He said he planned to leave the Chamber of Deputies but did not specify when.

Mr. Pelikán said he had made the decision due to differences of outlook with ANO. However, he said he would remain a member of the party.

The minister said he had been weighing up the move for some time. He said his decision to extradite alleged hacker Yevgeny Nikulin to the US was also a factor; the response from some political quarters was hostile and he did not wish this to make forming a new government harder, Mr. Pelikán said.