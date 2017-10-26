Jurečka: Breaking of deal with Mayors cost Christian Democrats

The first deputy chairman of the Christian Democrats, Marian Jurečka, has blamed the party’s unimpressive showing in the general elections on their abandonment of a deal to run together with the Mayors and Independents and “poor communication”. Mr. Jurečka made the comments in an interview on the SeznamZpravy.cz news site.

Mr. Jurečka also said that controversial comments by Christian Democrats chairman Pavel Bělobrádek on social media had cost them dearly. The party won 10 seats in the lower house for 5.8 percent of the vote.