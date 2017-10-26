Jurečka: Breaking of deal with Mayors cost Christian Democrats

The first deputy chairman of the Christian Democrats, Marian Jurečka, has blamed the party’s unimpressive showing in the general elections on their abandonment of a deal to run together with the Mayors and Independents and “poor communication”. Mr. Jurečka made the comments in an interview on the SeznamZpravy.cz news site.
Mr. Jurečka also said that controversial comments by Christian Democrats chairman Pavel Bělobrádek on social media had cost them dearly. The party won 10 seats in the lower house for 5.8 percent of the vote.
Political scientist: It is difficult to imagine a prime minister who faces criminal charges
2017 elections spell shake-up for Czech politics
SCS Software’s CEO Pavel Šebor on the success of flagship title Euro Truck Simulator and what it’s like to drive 18 wheels of steel
Andrej Babiš: the divisive central figure in Czech politics
How should socialist architecture be treated now?