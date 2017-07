The official unemployment rate in the Czech Republic fell to 4.0 percent in June from May’s 4.1, the Czech Labour Office announce. The June rate is the lowest for 19 years with just over 297,000 people registered as seeking work. The number of vacancies rose to 185,500 meaning that there are an average 1.6 job seekers for every vacant place. There is still wide disparities in the jobless rate across the country.