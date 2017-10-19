Juncker meets Visegrad leaders on eve of EU summit

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, had a working dinner with the Czech prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, and the leaders of the other three Visegrad states on Wednesday evening ahead of a two-day European Union summit. None of them spoke to the media as they arrived for the meal in Brussels.

The dinner was seen as part of efforts on the part of Mr. Juncker to ease tensions between the Visegrad countries and the EU’s wealthier states, an intention that the European Commission chief referred to in a state of the union address to the European Parliament last month.