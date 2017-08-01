The number of road deaths in the Czech Republic this July was, at 46, the lowest for the month since the start of the 1990s, a police representative said on Tuesday. Last year 60 people died on Czech roads in July. The overall figure for the first seven months of 2017 is down slightly on the number for the same period in 2016.
