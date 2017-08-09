July annual inflation rate rises to 2.5 percent

Chris Johnstone
09-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech annual inflation was 2.5 percent in July speeding up from 2.3 percent in June, the Czech Statistical Office announced on Wednesday. The costs of food and non-alcoholic drinks, restaurants and hotels, and utility costs were among the main factors pushing prices higher. Month on month, prices rose by 0.5 percent. The Czech National Bank has a target of 2.0 percent inflation.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 