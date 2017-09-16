Judges worry outdated technology could fall prey to hackers

Czech judges are concerned that the computer systems used to administer judicial documents are outdated and could collapse or fall victim to hacking, iDnes.cz reported on Saturday. The technology is more than 20 years old.

The Ministry of Justice says the while the systems are unstable, they are safe. IDnes.cz reported that hackers had attempted to break into the ministry’s database of information on court proceedings and police investigations, which has been in place since 1996.

One judge said that most files were also kept in paper form so it would be possible to make comparisons if materials in the database had been tampered with. However, some judicial documents only exist in electronic form, he said.