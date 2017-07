One of the world’s top jazz guitarists John Scofield is set to perform with his group Überjam on Prague’s Old Town Square on Tuesday night. The free concert will constitute the second night in the capital of Bohemia Jazz Fest, an event that visits a number of cities and towns at this time every year. Scofield, who is 65, has played with the likes of Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Charles Mingus. Bohemia Jazz Fest is organised by Rudy Linka, a successful Czech musician based in New York.