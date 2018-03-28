Joan Baez to perform at Prague’s Congress Centre on Wednesday

US folk singer Joan Baez is set to perform at Prague’s Congress Centre on Wednesday evening. The event is part of what she has declared her final tour, presenting her most recent album called Whistle Down the Wind.
Joan Baez, who is 77, has performed several times in Prague since the fall of Communism. She was a long-time friend of the late president Václav Havel, whom she first visited in 1988, and was also a vocal supporter of Czechoslovak dissidents.
Prague transit stops start of massive project for US student
“Permanent traveller” Koudelka returns to Prague with major exhibition
Political scientist: Prague has become a hub for Russian operations in broader Central Europe
US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s visit to Prague seen as impulse for Czech-American relations
Czech PM: Prague likely to expel number of Russian diplomats over nerve agent incident