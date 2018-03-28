Joan Baez to perform at Prague’s Congress Centre on Wednesday

US folk singer Joan Baez is set to perform at Prague’s Congress Centre on Wednesday evening. The event is part of what she has declared her final tour, presenting her most recent album called Whistle Down the Wind.

Joan Baez, who is 77, has performed several times in Prague since the fall of Communism. She was a long-time friend of the late president Václav Havel, whom she first visited in 1988, and was also a vocal supporter of Czechoslovak dissidents.