The Prague branch of the centre-right TOP 09 party has nominated MEP Jiří Pospíšil for party leader at the party’s election conference in November.

Pospíšil, who recently joined the party’s ranks, received support from 77 percent of delegates. It is hoped that Pospíšil will help revive the party in the wake of its poor showing in October’s general elections.

The party’s current leader Miroslav Kalousek has said he will accept responsibility for the party’s defeat and not run for re-election.