Jiří Hynek officially registers as presidential candidate

Ruth Fraňková
17-10-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Jiří Hynek, the head of the Defense and Security Association of the Czech Republic, has officially registered at the Ministry of Interior as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

He received support from 22 deputies across five political parties, most of them from the Defence and Security Committee. Mr Hynek is running with the support of the Realists Party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 