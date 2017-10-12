Jihlava deputy mayor implicated Stork’s Nest Affair: report

The deputy mayor of Jihlava, ANO’s Jana Mayerová, has been charged by police in connection with the so-called Stork’s Nest Affair, the Czech daily Dnes reported on Thursday.

The paper said the report was based on comments from the mayor herself. The affair focuses on ANO party leader, Andrej Babiš, with suspicions that 50 million crowns in EU funds were misused in the development of a hotel and congress centre linked with Babiš’ party.

The mayor, who has long been ill, says she is considering resignation.