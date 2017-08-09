Czech javelin thrower Barbora Špotáková regained the world title in London on Tuesday a decade after her first win in Osaka. Returning to the stadium in which she won her second Olympic title five years ago, the Czech world record-holder threw 66.76m in the second round, placing her ahead of China’s Lingwei Li with 66.25m. Špotáková told journalists nothing could surpass her joy at regaining the world title. “It was the reason for me to continue after Rio – the vision of London and coming back to London, I just love this stadium, I feel so strong, so confident here“ Špotáková said.