Czech ice hockey veteran, Jaromír Jágr, has signed a one contract with the Canadian NGHL club, the Calgary Flames. The deal comes on the eve of the start of the new season.

Jágr, 45, has been for weeks seeking a new team as a free agent after his former contract with the Florida Panthers was not extended at the end of the last season.

The new deal could allow Jágr to set a new record for NHL league starts.