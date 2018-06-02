Jarolím feeling “terrible” after Czechs’ biggest defeat ever

Czech international football manager Karel Jarolím said he felt “terrible” after his team suffered a 4:0 drubbing by Australia at St. Pölten in Austria on Friday. It was the Czech Republic’s biggest defeat ever. Jarolím said he had believed that the Czechs were improving but the match had disabused him of that idea.

The Czech Republic failed to reach the World Cup in Russia, which begins the week after next. Their campaign to try to qualify for the 2020 European Championships will get underway after the summer.