J.A.R. dominate 2018 Anděl music awards

J.A.R. were the big winners at the annual Anděl music awards on Tuesday night. The group, who formed in 1989, took the prizes for best group, best album for Eskalace dobra and best song for Zhublas at a ceremony at Prague’s Forum Karlín.

Mirai were named best new act while music video of the year went to Po válce by Barbora Poláková. Veteran singer-songwriter Vladimír Merta was inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Anděl awards are decided by the members of the Czech Academy of Music and are a local equivalent of the Grammys.