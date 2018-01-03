Jan Thompson steps down as UK ambassador to Prague

Ruth Fraňková
03-01-2018
Jan Thompson officially steps down as British ambassador to the Czech Republic on Friday, the embassy’s spokesman Jiří Šebek told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday.

Thompson, who headed the office for four and a half years, will be replaced by Nick Archer, who is set to arrive in Prague next week. Archer worked in a number of diplomatic positions before joining the United Kingdom Trade and Investment in 2012.

