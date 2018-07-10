Jan Kněžínek becomes justice minister on eve of government vote

President Miloš Zeman appointed Jan Kněžínek as minister of justice on Tuesday afternoon. He was nominated to the post by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO. Mr. Kněžínek has hitherto served as deputy chairman of the government’s legislative council.

The move comes a day after ANO appointment Taťána Malá said she was quitting as minister of justice after less than a fortnight in the post. She had been accused of plagiarising part of her university thesis.

A coalition between ANO and the Social Democrats will undergo a confidence vote on Wednesday. The Communists will support the minority government on key votes.